entertainment
Monday, October 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 23, 2023

All about Sofia Vergara’s new alleged lover Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara created a buzz after she stepped out in Los Angeles with Justin Saliman, orthopedic surgeon, after ending her seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello

Fans of the Modern Family star have been curious to know more details about the silver fox, who seems to be Vergara’s new love interest.

Citing an online bio, Page Six revealed that Saliman possesses a remarkable educational background and has completed a fellowship at Stanford University, and holds a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The hunk has “a sports medicine and arthroscopy-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint-preserving treatment of injuries to the shoulder, hip and knee,” according to the site.

It also disclosed that Saliman even invented a “revolutionary meniscus repair device” and owns a medical startup.

As for his personal life, Saliman was previously married to actor Bree Turner, renowned for her roles in the popular TV series Grimm and the romantic comedy classic The Ugly Truth.

However, the two called it quits when Turner initiated divorce proceedings from Saliman, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The couple had spent ten years together and welcomed two children during their marriage.

