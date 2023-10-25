Netflix unveils the complete cast list for 'Elite' Season 7

Netflix unveils the entire cast list of the new cast of Elite Season 7

File Footage Netflix Blockbuster Elite Season 7 Out

Elite is back with its Season 7 on Netflix with fresh faces.

The season is promised to be the most tumultuous one as the new stars stir up some sizzling high-school drama in the episodes.

Let’s meet the new faces at Las Encinas.

1. Chloe by Mirela Balic

Elite fans have attributed the vibrant and gregarious Chloe, played by Mirela Balic, as the most fashionable debut of Season 7.

Mirela Balic has charmed the Elite viewers with her fun-loving and outgoing nature just as she entered the equation.



The 24-year-old actress has featured as a protagonist in many popular projects- Zorras, Tú también lo harías, and Beach House to name a few.



2. Eric by Gleb Abrosimov

Eric has an important role in the new season and is played by the 31-year-old Gelb Abrosimov. However, he has been sparingly seen in the episodes released so far.

Absosimov has made his first and only credited TV appearance in Elite.



3. Joel by Fernando Líndez

Set out to play a humble role in Season 7 is Joel. The 23-year-old Fernando Líndez plays Joel who lives one day at a time.

Líndez has previously made his multi-episodic stints on Aitana: Nada sale mal, Escándalo, relato de una obsession and Skam España.

4. Dalmar by Iván Mendes

Iván Mendes shows up as another character participating in the adventures at Las Encinas as the story unwinds.

Ivan can be seen in roles from La que se avecina, Adu, Sara's Notebook, and Estoy Vivo, besides his prominent supporting role in the 132-episode Dos Vidas.

5. Carmen by Maribel Verdú

Maribel Verdú portrays Carmen- the mother of two new main characters Ivan and Chloe.

For those unversed, Verdú aka Carmen becomes the second female murderer in Elite’s history as soon as she sets foot on the show’s fray.

The Spanish actress Verdú iz arguably a mega star in Elite’s cast, and played Nora Allen in The Flash 2023, as well as her other roles in And Your Mother Too as well as Pan's Labyrinth.

6. Martín by Leonardo Sbaraglia

The character of Martin, played by Leonardo Sbaraglia, from Season 1 plans to return to Elite Season 7 as well.

For those unversed, Martin, an English teacher at Las Encinas, in Season 1, was fired from the position when he indulged in bribery.

Sbaraglia also takes credit for depicting a role in Bird Box Barcelona. Moreover, the actor can be seen in various projects such as The Silence of the Sky, Intacto and Pain and Glory.

7. Jessica by Anitta

In Episode 2 of Season 7, Anitta steps in as Jessica, and as the story evolves and continues, Anitta’s role as self-defense teacher holds the ability to make a larger impact.

Anitta, originally named Larissa de Macedo Machado, is a Brazilian singer and song writer with Boys Don't Cry, Pilantro and Envolver on her song lists.



8. Luis Marín by Alejandro Albarracín

Luis Marin holds another spotlight in Elite Season 7, although fans are curious how Alejandro Albarracín’s character will grow in the upcoming episodes of Season 7.



In addition to these new characters, the roles of Omar Ayuso, 25, as Omar Shanaa, Nadia Al Saidi, 25, as Sonia and Valentina Zenere, 26, as Isadora will also make a comeback in Season 7.



Catch all these characters in Elite Season 7- now streaming on Netflix.