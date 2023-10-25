 
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton declared best dressed couple in the world

The royal couple beat celebrities like Beckhams and Biebers

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been declared the best-dressed celebrity couple in the world.

The Prince and Princess were named the most stylish duo by British fashion line Karen Millen, according to Daily Mail.

The publication reported that the pair was given ten out of ten in the competition which ranked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fifth.

William and Kate were named the ‘most stylish’ pair by British fashion line Karen Millen.

The report said that the score was based on an analysis of more than five million social media posts and online searches. According to Karen Millen Prince William and Kate Middleton received the highest public approval for their look.

The couple also defeated the likes of Justin Bieber and model wife Hailey, and David and Victoria Beckham. 

