Britney Spears makes horrifying revelation about ‘vicious’ grandfather’s abuse

Britney Spears reveals her grandfather was accused of sexual abuse by her aunt

Britney Spears reveals her grandfather was accused of sexual abuse by her aunt

Britney Spears has revealed details of horrifying sexual abuse her grandfather allegedly did to her aunt.

In her newly released tell-all memoir The Woman In Me, Britney reveals that her paternal grandfather June Spears allegedly abused his daughter, when she was 11, and continued to do so for five years, until she finally ran away from home.

“One of my father's half sisters has said that June sexually abused her starting when she was eleven, until she ran away at sixteen,” she wrote.

The Toxic singer shared that June had 10 children from three wives, and served on the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“As far as I can tell, no one has one good word to say about the first fifty years of his life,” she says of her grandfather.

Britney’s aunt Leigh Ann Spears Wrather indeed accused June publicly of sexual abuse during a New York Magazine investigation in 2022.

“I hope he’s burning in hell,” she told the publication at the time.

“Even in my family, it was said the Spears men tended to be bad news, especially in terms of how they treated women,” writes Britney of Spears men.

Britney’s grandfather was also accused of admitting two of his wives to horrible mental asylums, with Britney detailing that her grandmother was made to take lithium. She later shot herself at his grave.

Britney Spears herself was made to take lithium during her conservatorship under her father James Spears.

Of her grandfather, Britney says he “softened” as he grew older, “I didn't experience the vicious man who had abused my father and his siblings but rather a grandfather who seemed patient and sweet.”