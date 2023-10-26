 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Hilary Duff gushes over daughter Banks: 'Dancing butterfly of our family'

Hilary Duff is celebrating a very special milestone - her daughter Banks' 5th birthday. 

In a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday, the How I Met Your Father star shared a series of snapshots capturing the joyous moments of her little girl's life.

In the carousel of photos, Banks radiates pure happiness as she dons a poofy pink dress, gets creative with crayons, and indulges in a melting ice cream cone. Duff expressed her profound love for her daughter in a touching caption that accompanied the images.

"Banks- the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family! 5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more!" Duff began.

The actress went on to praise Banks as a delightful blend of qualities, describing her as whimsical, practical, smart, clever, cautious, and free-spirited all at once. She cherished her daughter's uniqueness and expressed her deep affection, addressing her as the best big and little sister.

Duff shares Banks and her younger daughter Mae with her husband, Matthew Koma, and also has an 11-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage with Mike Comrie. 

The touching Instagram post captured the essence of the loving bond within the Duff-Koma family, marking a special occasion in their lives.

