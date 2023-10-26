The Rock's wax figure in French museum gets a tan-do over

After a wave of criticism regarding the skin tone of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's wax figure at the Musée Grévin in Paris, the museum has taken swift action to correct the issue.

The controversy arose because the figure's skin tone appeared noticeably lighter than the real-life actor's complexion. The lifelike wax figure of the Black Adam actor caused quite a stir shortly after its unveiling, prompting Johnson himself to address the situation.

Dwayne Johnson, 51, took to Instagram to announce his intention to collaborate with the museum on updating his wax figure, adding a touch of humor by expressing his plans to visit and share a drink with his wax counterpart.

Yves Delhommeau, the managing director of Musée Grévin, explained in an Instagram video that the museum had encountered a "big surprise" when the lighting made the figure's skin tone appear paler than intended.

He acknowledged that they may have made an error, despite working diligently to capture Johnson's likeness.



In response to the public's concerns, the museum promptly adjusted the wax figure's skin color to more accurately reflect the actor's actual appearance before returning it to the display.

Veronique Berecz, a spokesperson for Musée Grévin, defended the museum's intentions, emphasizing that the mistake was not an act of "white-washing" but rather an honest oversight based on the reference photos they used.

She praised Johnson's amicable response to the situation and noted their swift action to correct the mistake. According to the museum's website, the process of recreating Johnson's tattoos was a meticulous ten-day effort, and the eyes had to be redone multiple times to ensure they maintained the actor's warm and inviting look.