Travis Kelce's friends, family, and fans wholeheartedly approve of his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce responds to Big Red's approval: 'Doing something right'

Travis Kelce's latest touchdown might not have been on the football field, but in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans as they wholeheartedly approve of his budding romance with none other than Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce, has been enjoying a surge in both his on-field performance and personal life ever since Taylor Swift entered the picture.

Fans have been quick to notice his improvement, with social media buzzing about it. Even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, affectionately known as "Big Red," has joined in the chorus of approval, expressing his admiration for Travis' development.

Travis's brother, Jason Kelce, confirmed the widespread excitement, stating, "Not only is social media noticing [Travis’ improvement], but it appears that Big Red is noticing it."

The football star reciprocated the praise, acknowledging “Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

Taylor Swift, who recently attended a Chiefs game in person, witnessed Travis in action and garnered positive comments from Reid, who mentioned that she was welcome to stay around.

CBS Sports even highlighted Travis's game statistics, revealing a significant boost of 52.5 extra yards per game since Swift started attending.

It's not just Travis's performance that has his admirers beaming with delight. His family, including his father Ed Kelce and mother Donna, have warmly embraced Taylor Swift.

Ed praised Swift's intelligence, while he and Travis's mother, Donna, couldn't help but admire her down-to-earth and considerate nature during a recent game.

As the football season progresses, it's clear that Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is a touchdown with family, friends, and fans, both on and off the field.