Britney Spears' music soars after 'The Woman In Me' launch

Britney Spears, the iconic singer known for her chart-topping hits has been making waves throughout the entertainment world with her mind-boggling revelations and insights into her life through her recently released memoir, The Woman In Me.



The 41-year-old Toxic hitmaker's book is not the only thing gaining popularity as it has been reported that just a day after her book's release, the songstress's music has garnered millions of streams on different platforms.

According to TMZ, the YouTube and Spotify data reveals Britney's music library has received over 7.1 million streams on Wednesday, with Spotify accounting for more than 4.7 million of those streams.

Britney's top-performing individual tracks

Her track Toxic was the most-played individual single, which received around 6,80,000 streams, and her other few hit songs, including Baby One More Time, Gimme More, and Oops! ... I Did It Again, garnered between 4,00,000 - 5,00,000 streams.

Britney's top-performing albums

According to the data revealed by the publication, a few of her top-performing albums are In The Zone with one million streams, Circus with 790k streams, and I Did It Again hit around 650k streams.



Sale trajectory of Britney's memoir

Britney's book has proved to be a major promotion of her music. As per TMZ, her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, is being sold at a whopping rate, and 400,000 copies of the book have already been sold, with trajectory suggesting that the sales could go over one million.