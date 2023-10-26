 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Madonna reclaims major Guinness World Record title

Madonna continues to rule over a huge Guinness World Record title, leaving Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé behind

Madonna continues to rule the world of Pop as Guinness World Record re-certifies her with a huge title.

On Wednesday, the British book giant once again named the Material Girl hitmaker as "the biggest-selling female recording artist of all time."

According to the numbers, Madonna bagged the title after selling more than 400 million records over her 40-year career.

The Queen of Pop has held the record since 2009 and is followed by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Earlier this month, she kicked off her 78-show Celebration Tour which will end in April 2024.

Her first stop was in London where she put on a show for sold-out gigs. Her other concerts for the world tour will take her from Europe to North America before closing in where she first sailed her stardom's mothership; New York City.

Madonna is reportedly in talks already to open the Glastonbury music festival next year. According to Daily Mail, her team is already plotting "an iconic set" for the prestigious event set.

