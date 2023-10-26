 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears vs Jada Pinkett: Whose memoir is topping charts?

Jada Pinkett Smith released her memoir 'Worthy' a week before Britney Spears' 'The Woman In Me' created waves across best-selling charts

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Britney Spears vs Jada Pinkett: Whose memoir is topping charts?
 Britney Spears vs Jada Pinkett: Whose memoir is topping charts?

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir is currently not performing well on major best-selling book lists as Britney Spears' The Woman In Me continues to reign charts. 

Despite dropping the bombshell news of her separation from Will Smith, the 52-year-old actress' all-tell autobiography Worthy failed to nab a spot on Amazon.

Jada's book is right behind Britney Spears' more controversial memoir The Woman In Me and David Grann's Killers Of The Flower Moon as they topped the charts again. 

According to Newsweek, Worthy went down to number 81 on Amazon's main bestsellers list, and by Wednesday evening it plummeted down to three more spots i.e. 84.

It is also struggling to get readers to leave a review on Amazon and was also missing from list of 100 top-selling Kindle books.

To trace the sales, number of Kindle readers, and Audible listeners, Jada’s book was placed in top three on the online retailers charts.

However, recent observations reported by Daily Mail show that people were interested in her memoir but weren’t willing to get a copy of their own. 

The store's listing shows that since Wednesday, only 148 people have left a rating on Worthy while 1,043 readers left reviews for The Woman In Me, which was only released on October 24.

More From Entertainment:

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK

King Charles is in danger of disappearing completely from the UK