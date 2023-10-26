Jada Pinkett Smith released her memoir 'Worthy' a week before Britney Spears' 'The Woman In Me' created waves across best-selling charts

Britney Spears vs Jada Pinkett: Whose memoir is topping charts?

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir is currently not performing well on major best-selling book lists as Britney Spears' The Woman In Me continues to reign charts.

Despite dropping the bombshell news of her separation from Will Smith, the 52-year-old actress' all-tell autobiography Worthy failed to nab a spot on Amazon.

Jada's book is right behind Britney Spears' more controversial memoir The Woman In Me and David Grann's Killers Of The Flower Moon as they topped the charts again.

According to Newsweek, Worthy went down to number 81 on Amazon's main bestsellers list, and by Wednesday evening it plummeted down to three more spots i.e. 84.

It is also struggling to get readers to leave a review on Amazon and was also missing from list of 100 top-selling Kindle books.

To trace the sales, number of Kindle readers, and Audible listeners, Jada’s book was placed in top three on the online retailers charts.

However, recent observations reported by Daily Mail show that people were interested in her memoir but weren’t willing to get a copy of their own.

The store's listing shows that since Wednesday, only 148 people have left a rating on Worthy while 1,043 readers left reviews for The Woman In Me, which was only released on October 24.