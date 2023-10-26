 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Scott Disick throws shade at ex Kourtney Kardashian for being too ‘controlling’

Scott, who is Kourtney's ex boyfriend and father to her three children, threw shade while talking to Kendall Jenner about her struggle with anxiety

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Scott Disick recently made a comment on Kardashian-Jenner sisters attitude problem which seems to be a dig at his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott, who is Kourtney's ex boyfriend and father to her three children, threw shade while talking to Kendall Jenner about her struggle with anxiety in the recent episode of The Kardashians.

On Wednesday, the show’s official Instagram handle posted a clip in which the 27-year-old model opened up about having anxiety since she was 8.

"I visited a heart doctor, a brain doctor, and a lung doctor because I thought there was something physically wrong with me," the top model recalled.

Kendall continued that she had no clue what she was dealing with until later in life, "People didn’t used to talk about anxiety like they do now."

The clip then cuts to her heart-to-heart with Scott who encouraged her to talk about her mental health.

"Everybody's got a problem. And it sucks that people judge when 'how the f**k can you be anxious?" he said.

Kendall revealed to Scott that she was "a control freak" to which the 40-year-old says, "I feel like everybody in your family is a control freak."

She continued to joke that she and her siblings got their "controlling ways" from Kris, "She's [Kris] a controller. That's for sure," he reinstated.

Kourtney, who broke up with Scott after 9 years of relationship, is now married to Blink 182's drummer Travis Barker and is due to give birth to her fourth child soon.

