Kendall Jenner’s shocking reason to avoid motherhood

Kendall Jenner opened up about her reluctance to have children

All Kardashians have children except Kendall Jenner. In the new episode of The Kardashian, she explained the heartbreaking reason why.



Describing her reason to Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick about putting off motherhood, she shared that she has suffered from severe anxiety issues for a long time, adding, that her pooch also had “really bad” separation anxiety and feared she was the reason.

“I have anxiety and I think he has anxiety. Maybe I’m the problem; maybe he feels my anxiety? I could be the problem,” she continued.

Adding, “I’ve been really bad lately. It’s one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children.”

Soothing her anxiety, the father-of-three said, “You can’t have kids because of it, but it is scary.”

Unconvinced, Kendall said, “The scariest part for me is, am I just going to get worse throughout life? Because I feel like it’s worse than ever right now.”

In June, however, the reality star told the Wall Street Journal, "I'm excited for that time in my life. I just know it's not right now."