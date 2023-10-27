King Charles’ anger is ‘far worse’ than is let on

The monarch allegedly harbors more anger than previously advertised, towards his son Prince Harry

the King of England allegedly holds a large amount of anger towards The Duke of Sussex and it is ‘far worse’ than anyone has ever let on.

Insights into all of this has been shared by royal author and commentator Tom Quinn.

He broke everything down during in his most recent interview with Express UK.

The conversation arose when Mr Quinn said, “I have spoken to the people who worked for Meghan and Harry when they were in England and have also interviewed people who worked for William and Kate.”

“And they say that privately, there’s a lot more anger than there is publicly.”

Later on into the conversation Mr Quinn also accused the King of being “really angry” about the memoir Spare, even though it’s already been a year since it was published.

The “whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public,” Mr Quinn added, in his effort to explain the reasonings behind this anger.