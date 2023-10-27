Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater heavy romance under scanner

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been openly expressing their love in public irrespective of questions over their relationship timeline as some viewed the couple, especially the latter, to blindside his ex with his new Wicked co-star.



Snapped in New York City on a romantic date, insiders told TMZ that "they were super flirty and touchy-feely."

Weighing in on the pair's relationship controversy, Crisis PR guru Ronn Torossian told Yahoo Entertainment that, "transitioning from a scandal-ridden divorce to a new relationship requires a delicate balance of authenticity and empathy."

"In this situation, Ariana Grande, more so than Ethan Slater needs to focus on rebuilding trust with the public and her fans, and to accomplish this, she needs to be patient in the progression of this new relationship," the expert added.

Explaining the delicate situation, he said, "While there is no set timeline to follow a divorce or scandal, it causes more scrutiny when the parties involved jump into things too quickly."

He continued, "Grande's divorce was only finalized earlier this month, and while that makes their separation official, some might consider this still too soon to step out with Slater."

He shared his expert view: "Waiting longer to take the relationship public might convey more of a commitment to the relationship and portray a sincere narrative because it shows they're working on building and maintaining a life together rather than acting on a short-lived infatuation."

Ariana and Ethan are officially separated from their exes. However, the latter's former wife Lilly Jay reportedly said she was "completely blindsided" following her ex-divorce move in July, noting that she was the "collateral damage" during his romance.