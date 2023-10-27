Kyle considers the pictures of her estranged husband holding hand of Slater to be extremely disrespectful

Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater break silence on hand-holding scandal

Mauricio Umansky, recently sparked romance rumours with his dancing partner Emma Slater as the pair were spotted holding hands together.



However, Umansky has now decided to come clean and clear the air regarding the viral photo claiming that it has been blown way out of proportion.

According to TMZ, the real estate broker and Slater took a break from their dancing rehearsals and shared a video explaining the context of their photo, which started making rounds on social media on Thursday.

He said, "We went together to grab a sushi after the rehearsals following an emotional week. We were chatting outside, and I casually grabbed Emma's hand."

He continued that from there they headed to their car, as reported earlier, their hands still locked.

Slater joked that some people think of their brief interaction as meaning that they are dating, which is not the case in reality.

As per the publication, despite both stars clarifying their stance, Umansky's estranged wife, Kyle Richards, didn't buy their story.

The Real Housewives star considers the pictures of her estranged husband holding the hand of his dancing partner to be extremely disrespectful.

Kyle appeared on Watch What Happens Live and detailed her reasons for not believing Umansky's side of the story.