 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater break silence on hand-holding scandal

Kyle considers the pictures of her estranged husband holding hand of Slater to be extremely disrespectful

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 27, 2023

Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater break silence on hand-holding scandal

Mauricio Umansky, recently sparked romance rumours with his dancing partner Emma Slater as the pair were spotted holding hands together. 

However, Umansky has now decided to come clean and clear the air regarding the viral photo claiming that it has been blown way out of proportion.

According to TMZ, the real estate broker and Slater took a break from their dancing rehearsals and shared a video explaining the context of their photo, which started making rounds on social media on Thursday.

Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater break silence on hand-holding scandal
Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater break silence on hand-holding scandal

He said, "We went together to grab a sushi after the rehearsals following an emotional week. We were chatting outside, and I casually grabbed Emma's hand."

He continued that from there they headed to their car, as reported earlier, their hands still locked.

Slater joked that some people think of their brief interaction as meaning that they are dating, which is not the case in reality.

As per the publication, despite both stars clarifying their stance, Umansky's estranged wife, Kyle Richards, didn't buy their story.

The Real Housewives star considers the pictures of her estranged husband holding the hand of his dancing partner to be extremely disrespectful.

Kyle appeared on Watch What Happens Live and detailed her reasons for not believing Umansky's side of the story. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67