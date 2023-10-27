The plaintiff claims that rapper Chris Brown has been declared a fugitive in the United Kingdom

Chris Brown declared a fugitive in United Kingdom?

Chris Brown faces a legal battle as a lawsuit has been filed against the rapper, accusing him of beating a man at a nightclub in London.

The lawsuit claims that the beating was so hard, that it left the man with several injuries and had to go to the hospital.

According to TMZ, the incident allegedly happened in February at TAPE nightclub in England. The plaintiff, Abe Diaw, alleges that the rapper wielded a tequila bottle like a weapon and smashed it over his head with what he describes as crushing blows.

Diaw claims that Chris didn't stop attacking him even when he was knocked unconscious, resulting in severe injuries that landed him in the hospital.

He also claims that the rapper has been declared a fugitive in the United Kingdom as a result of the incident, adding that he has video footage of the alleged incident that has been provided to cops in London.

Diaw claims that he and Chris have known each other for seven years, and when the singer-songwriter was coming towards him in the club, the plaintiff thought that the latter came for a hug, but to his surprise, he was attacked.

Chris has been sued for damages by Diaw, who claims that he has been suffering from serious emotional distress and trauma since the incident.