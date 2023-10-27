 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift ‘fitting in nicely’ with Travis Kelce family: ‘She’s not in performance’

Taylor Swift has received a warm welcome into Travis Kelce's NFL clan

Taylor Swift has “built a special” connection with Travis Kelce’s family and his Kansas City Chiefs pals, who are welcoming her into the NFL clan.

Taylor has been spotted bonding with Travis Kelce’s parents Donna and Ed, and his best friend Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs games she’s been enjoying.

Body language expert Susan Constantine has taken note of the Grammy winner’s behavior around Kelce’s family and friends, and she says Taylor is "She's letting her guard down, and she's just in the moment having fun,” per Fox News Digital.

"This relationship is certainly different from what I've seen in her past relationships," she said of Taylor’s new romance with the Super Bowl champ. "This one seems more long term, like going potentially a long time."

"She's not in performance. She's not having to perform. This is a game. ‘I can be crazy. I can be fun. I can be like normal people for the first time,’" Constantine said of Taylor's animated deposition at the games with Brittany. "She's cheering and having fun at the game."

Commenting on the Karma hitmaker’s budding friendship with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, Constantine said that it “looks like a really close friendship."

"She feels like she's really super connected, but much more on a family level," Constantine explained, adding, "Brittany feels very safe with her.

"I see big sister, little sister."

Constantine also shared insight on Taylor’s relationship with Kelce’s family, noting that the she "is really fitting in nicely with the family.”

"They've built this special connection, this safe place between the two of them," she said of Taylor and Kelce’s mom Donna’s happy interaction at the on the Chiefs games.

"They have a real connectedness, like this could potentially be my mother-in-law, and this could be my daughter-in-law. I see that kind of happening.”

“You look at their head levels which are the same. That's a sense of closeness. You don't allow people into that close place unless you have feelings, an intimate relationship with them. She has an intimate relationship with her(sic) mom, and it's warm."

