 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kelly Ripa brands ‘Riverdale’s' ‘Mark Consuelos’ a lying gaslighter

Kelly Ripa bashes Mark Consuelos for allegedly having attempted to lying and gaslighting

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, October 27, 2023

Kelly Ripa brands ‘Riverdale’s ‘Mark Consuelos’ a lying gaslighter
Kelly Ripa brands ‘Riverdale’s ‘Mark Consuelos’ a lying gaslighter

Kelly Ripa has just taken on Mark Consuelos on live TV for “lying and gaslighting” her.

The reason for the duo’s fight has been about who the better driver is, between the two.

The topic arose once Mark started by posing a candid question about buying an RV and said, “In all honestly, could you or would you drive it? Would you want to back one up?”

Kelly looked around for a while at that moment and got candid before saying, “I would learn how to drive an RV.”

After all “My dad, let me remind you, was a bus driver for New Jersey Transit for 30 years, so I believe –”

At this point Kelly got cut off by Mark who added, “my dad, uh, my dad worked for the Defense Department.”

Volumes also started increasing at this point and caused Kelly to clap back by saying, “And you were in the military!”

Mark responded again with the same intensity at that point and said, “What your dad and my dad did has nothing to do with you being able to drive!”

He also added, “You're not the best driver, sweetie. You do a lot of things well, but you also don't…drive well.”

Before singing off the duo shifted the conversation to their garage door which Mark “ripped off”.

“Lightning's gonna come down,” Mark joked after Kelly’s call out but she quickly turned to the audience as well, who started clapping for him.

“Before you applaud him, I want you to know that he's completely lying in front of you,” she said.

“We're all being gaslit. Ripped the whole side of our garage door off!” And also, when you pulled in, you didn't stop! You were like…”

All Mark had to answer this with was the words, “agree to disagree. Mic drop.”

That was not the end to their conversation though, because Kelly quipped back saying, “He's lying! Double mic drop!”

More From Entertainment:

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More
King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend