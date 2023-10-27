Meet Kim Kardashian’s British ‘manny’ Ryan

Kim Kardashian hired British sport enthusiast Ryan as 'manny' for her four kids with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s “manny” Ryan is a British, sports loving guy Kim got to know through his wife Charlotte, who works in PR, per reports.

As per MailOnline, Ryan is originally from London. Kim hired him last year after developing friendship with his wife Charlotte Adams. Ryan and Charlotte now divide their time between London and Los Angeles.

In photos from Kim’s trips to soccer leagues with soccer loving son Saint, Ryan and Charlotte can be seen with them.

The SKIMS founder revealed that she’d hired a male nanny in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Kim shared that she was scared of telling their dad Kanye West of the decision.

“I do think that my household, and even in my family, it's very female-dominated, and I recently hired a manny,” said Kim.

“I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad (Kanye) that.”

She then shared Kanye’s first encounter with Ryan: “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint and him, saying, 'Hey if you're gonna raise my son…' cause he handed him the ball like really easily or something and he's like 'Don't do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want.’”

“And I was like Oh my God, OK. That's great,” recalled Kim Kardashian.