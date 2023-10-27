 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s former friend reacts to ‘Family Guy’ mockery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were mocked by the 'Family Guy'

Meghan Markle’s former friend and model Lizzie Cundy has urged King Charles to intervene and stop the Duchess of Sussex from releasing her memoirs days after 'cruel' Family Guy mockery.

In an interview with the Mirror, Lizzie said that following the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, the monarch needs to intervene and stop her memoirs.

“Enough now of their moaning and whinging, all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining,” she said and added "It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop."

"Meghan can forget a career in politics because, with their moaning, they've become laughingstocks, not just here but in the States. Their celebrity friends have moved away from them,” Lizzie further said.

The publication quoted Lizzie, who became friend with Meghan in 2013, further saying the Duchess, put the pen down, the Firm cannot take it anymore and the British public has had enough.

“The Royals can't take another cartoon series of them being mocked. Please, for once, put the pen down.

"King Charles, grow a backbone and tell her straight."

Lizzie's remarks came after US animated sitcom Family Guy's latest episode took a swipe at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their multi-million dollar Netflix deal.

