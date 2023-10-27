Kris Jenner's former bodyguard makes shocking move in 3m lawsuit

File Footage Kardashian Bodyguard Drops 3 Million Dollar Indictment Against Kris Jenner

McWilliams has accused Kris Jenner of inappropriate behavior during his service to the momager and a major update has just come in.

The Daily Mail recently reported that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge was requested by Marc McWilliams to dismiss his accusations 'with prejudice.'

The dismissal of the lawsuit ‘with prejudice’ means that McWilliams would not be able to retry the lawsuit and has made his final verdict.

In 2020, the African American ex-rapper sought legal action and 3 million dollars in damages while filing a sexual harassment case against the 67-year-old Kris Jenner.

According to Novak, McWilliams’ lawyer, his client battled emotional distress, sleep loss and depression following the inappropriate behavior of Jenner.

The Kardashian bodyguard had been serving the family for two years, when in September 2019, McWilliams was fired.

McWilliams claimed that this was the consequence of retaliating against racial and sexual abuse from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Reportedly, McWilliams complained about the abuse to the human resource department of his employer, but that only resulted in shifting his services from Kris Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian.

On the other hand, Marty Singer, Jenner’s attorney, refutes these claims as ‘absurd’ and ‘clearly fabricated.’

'Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him,’ claimed Marty in a statement made to Daily Mail.

Marty Singer also added that David Shield Security and Armor Protection Services, McWilliams’ company, fired the bodyguard after he was ‘repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job.’

