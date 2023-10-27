Was Selena Gomez involved in Brooklyn Beckham, Chloë Grace Moretz breakup? Find out

Selena Gomez responded to rumors of Brooklyn Beckham dumping Chloë Grace because of her

Selena Gomez once had to reveal if Brooklyn Beckham had “dumped” his then girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz because he had “a huge crush on her (Selena).”

Back in 2015, when Selena was 23 and Brooklyn only 16, rumors erupted that the son of football star David Beckham had a crush on the singer, who had met him many times and was photographed with him.

During her appearance on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan-sent question asked her if Brooklyn had dumped his on-again off-again girlfriend Chloe because of a crush on the singer.

Selena was taken aback by the question and replied with surprise, “How old is he? Isn't he sixteen?”

“Now I know I look sixteen, but I'm 23, like no, she added, denying the rumor.

The Single Soon singer then praised the Carrie actress saying, “I just did a movie with Chloe, and she's outstanding.”

Selena added: “I don't know what happened with them, but they're like five. Why are we judging their relationship?”

Brooklyn and Chloe were first seen together in 2014, with their breakup reports emerging in 2015. They reignited their romance in 2016, only to split again the same year. Brooklyn returned to the actress one more time in 2018, but the two called it off one final time the same year.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Selena were first photographed together in 2011 at Teen Choice Awards, where Selena was present with her then beau Justin Bieber. They met again at the New York Fashion Week event in 2016.

Now, the two share a deep bond thanks to Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, who is best friends with Selena Gomez.