Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Julianne Moore reacts to Maine mass shootings

At least 18 people have been killed in the latest shootings

Julianne Moore on Friday urged Congress to reinstate the ban on assault weapons as she reacted to the latest mass shooting that killed 18 people.

Her statement on Instagram came as Police in Maine struggled for a second day Friday to catch a man who gunned down 18 people with a semi-automatic rifle in a bowling alley and a bar in a town where locals were enjoying an evening out.

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal was prominent among those who liked her Instagram post.

The actress wrote, "There is so much devastation in the world right now. So much danger, heartbreak and grief. We feel helpless, enraged, and often don’t know how to aid solutions except to send funds and prayers, and exert pressure where we can."

She said, "I think about the facts that I know for sure, and one of them is that gun laws save lives. The shooter in Lewiston, Maine used an AR-15, a weapon of war, during his rampage in a bowling alley and a restaurant. We need Congress to reinstate the ban on assault weapons like the AR-15 and we need Maine to pass an Extreme Risk law, which can help stop a shooter who shows dangerous warning signs from accessing a gun and stop shootings before they start."



