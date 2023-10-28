Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Josh Peck, the actor best known for his role as 'Josh' on the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, has recently shocked his fans with a surprising revelation.

The Oppenheimer actor revealed that he nearly landed the role of Edward Cullen in the iconic Twilight movie series. The role of Edward was actually played by Robert Pattinson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Lautner made an appearance at Josh Peck's podcast, Good Guys.

During their conversation, the host recalled auditioning for the iconic role in 2006. He said, "I sent in my tape for Edward. A month later, I’m with my manager, and he goes, ‘It’s down to you and three guys. You’re close'." Josh stated that he was surprised to make it this far.

He stated, "I was like that can't happen. There's no way. He's got to be shirtless, it's not going to happen."

This revelation by Josh also came as a surprise for Lautner, who had no idea that the podcast host, who recently starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie, had auditioned for the role.

He isn't the first to reveal auditioning for the movie and didn't get the role. Earlier, actress Jennifer Lawrence also recalled auditioning for the role of Bella Swan.

Jennifer revealed that she didn't even get a call back and the character of Bella was ultimately played by Kristen Stewart.