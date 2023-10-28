 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Jennifer Lawrence also recalled auditioning for the role of Bella Swan

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in Twilight
Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight' 

Josh Peck, the actor best known for his role as 'Josh' on the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, has recently shocked his fans with a surprising revelation. 

The Oppenheimer actor revealed that he nearly landed the role of Edward Cullen in the iconic Twilight movie series. The role of Edward was actually played by Robert Pattinson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Lautner made an appearance at Josh Peck's podcast, Good Guys.

During their conversation, the host recalled auditioning for the iconic role in 2006. He said, "I sent in my tape for Edward. A month later, I’m with my manager, and he goes, ‘It’s down to you and three guys. You’re close'." Josh stated that he was surprised to make it this far.

He stated, "I was like that can't happen. There's no way. He's got to be shirtless, it's not going to happen."

This revelation by Josh also came as a surprise for Lautner, who had no idea that the podcast host, who recently starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer movie, had auditioned for the role.

He isn't the first to reveal auditioning for the movie and didn't get the role. Earlier, actress Jennifer Lawrence also recalled auditioning for the role of Bella Swan. 

Jennifer revealed that she didn't even get a call back and the character of Bella was ultimately played by Kristen Stewart.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist
Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga

Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga
Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name

Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name
Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour

Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour
Usher pays heartfelt salute to Dr. Dre at My Way Las Vegas Residency

Usher pays heartfelt salute to Dr. Dre at My Way Las Vegas Residency
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari hint at reconciliation amid divorce

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari hint at reconciliation amid divorce
Britney Spears spills beans on dad's 'forced' diet regime

Britney Spears spills beans on dad's 'forced' diet regime
Niall Horan drops deluxe album 'The Show: The Encore' with dreamy duet

Niall Horan drops deluxe album 'The Show: The Encore' with dreamy duet
JAY-Z gushes over Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy's stage moves

JAY-Z gushes over Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy's stage moves
Joe Jonas on solo daddy duty while Sophie Turner films abroad video

Joe Jonas on solo daddy duty while Sophie Turner films abroad
Kanye West accused of drawing 'Swastika', praising Hitler in Adidas meeting video

Kanye West accused of drawing 'Swastika', praising Hitler in Adidas meeting
Arnold Schwarzenegger's candid thoughts on presidential ineligibility

Arnold Schwarzenegger's candid thoughts on presidential ineligibility