Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town since the pair sparked their romance rumours past month. They have been spotted together on several different occasions, with the pop sensation making regular appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, cheering for her new beau.



A body language expert has weighed in on the celebrity couple's recent appearances, suggesting that though there are signs of intimacy between them, there is still room for the development of a certain bond.

According to the Mirror, Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman appeared in an interview with Gambling Zone and expressed her candid thoughts on the new couple's relationship.

She said that the hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs' tight-end relationship does not appear to be "show-mance" but "true-mance". Inbaal added that in all the sightings of the couple together, Travis always displays a big grin, suggesting that he is truly happy.

He always appears gentle and caring towards the songstress, trying to make her feel more comfortable.

Inbaal analysed the music icon's body language by stating, "Her hand-holding game is not as passionate as her beau... she crunches her hand into a ball and is a little protective of herself, careful not to share her entire self with the athlete."

Inbaal added that the couple also don't display "in step" walk, which is often a trait expected in long-term couples.