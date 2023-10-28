 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details

Taylor Swift has also reached billionaire status amid his ongoing Eras tour concert movie

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town since the pair sparked their romance rumours past month. They have been spotted together on several different occasions, with the pop sensation making regular appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, cheering for her new beau.

A body language expert has weighed in on the celebrity couple's recent appearances, suggesting that though there are signs of intimacy between them, there is still room for the development of a certain bond.

According to the Mirror, Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman appeared in an interview with Gambling Zone and expressed her candid thoughts on the new couple's relationship.

She said that the hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs' tight-end relationship does not appear to be "show-mance" but "true-mance". Inbaal added that in all the sightings of the couple together, Travis always displays a big grin, suggesting that he is truly happy.

He always appears gentle and caring towards the songstress, trying to make her feel more comfortable.

Inbaal analysed the music icon's body language by stating, "Her hand-holding game is not as passionate as her beau... she crunches her hand into a ball and is a little protective of herself, careful not to share her entire self with the athlete."

Inbaal added that the couple also don't display "in step" walk, which is often a trait expected in long-term couples. 

More From Entertainment:

Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert

Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert
Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist
Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga

Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga
Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name

Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name
Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour

Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour
Usher pays heartfelt salute to Dr. Dre at My Way Las Vegas Residency

Usher pays heartfelt salute to Dr. Dre at My Way Las Vegas Residency
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari hint at reconciliation amid divorce

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari hint at reconciliation amid divorce
Britney Spears spills beans on dad's 'forced' diet regime

Britney Spears spills beans on dad's 'forced' diet regime
Niall Horan drops deluxe album 'The Show: The Encore' with dreamy duet

Niall Horan drops deluxe album 'The Show: The Encore' with dreamy duet
JAY-Z gushes over Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy's stage moves

JAY-Z gushes over Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, Blue Ivy's stage moves
Joe Jonas on solo daddy duty while Sophie Turner films abroad video

Joe Jonas on solo daddy duty while Sophie Turner films abroad