Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse marriage plans revealed

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have talked about getting married; however, they are not in rush to legalize their relationship, as per recent reports.



According to Us Weekly, the Batman star and Waterhouse do not want to “force” anything as their romance is going really well since they began dating in 2018.

An insider told the publication, “An engagement isn’t necessarily off the table, but it’s not something Suki and Rob are focused on for the time being.”

“They’ve definitely discussed getting married, but there’s no pressure to rush things,” the insider said, adding that what the lovebirds have is “the real deal.”

“They wouldn’t want to force anything when their relationship is going so well,” the source continues, noting Pattinson and Waterhouse have been “dating for a number of years” they “only recently moved into together.”

Sharing further insights into their 5-year romance, the source revealed that Pattinson and Waterhouse only started living together earlier this year.

“They’re still getting adjusted to their new normal,” the tipster said, before sharing that even though the duo has “incredibly busy schedules” they “make time for each other as often as possible.”

Before concluding, the source said the pair is “taking things one step at a time,” adding that the pair “figure that if they’re going to spend their lives together, then there’s no reason to push it.”

They want to let “things unfold organically, which has worked out for them so far,” the insider shared.