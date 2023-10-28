 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend shares true feelings for Kate Middleton newborn nephew

Kate Middleton's brother James confirmed he and his wife welcomed their first baby boy recently

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend shares true feelings for Kate Middleton newborn nephew

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has shared her true feelings for the first baby boy of Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet.

James took o Instagram and shared the first photo of his newborn baby. He also disclosed the unique name of his son.

He said, “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.”

He also confirmed the son’s unique name, saying, “No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

Fans and friends extended love to the newborn after James shared the sweet photos.

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas also sent love to Kate Middleton’s nephew by pressing the heart button on the post.

More From Entertainment:

Here's how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells

Here's how Justin Timberlake can save his reputation after Britney Spears bombshells
Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son
Meghan Markle is barely surviving in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is barely surviving in Hollywood
Sandra Bullock makes first appearance after tragic death of lover Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock makes first appearance after tragic death of lover Bryan Randall
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse marriage plans revealed

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse marriage plans revealed
Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert

Blink-182 shakes up Denny's diners with spontaneous concert
Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details video

Decoding Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance: Read Details
Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Josh Peck drops bombshell about almost playing Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist

Kylie Jenner joins 'The Simpsons' in tech-savvy twist
Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga

Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga
Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name

Jay-Z reveals the unusual origin of daughter Blue Ivy's name
Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour

Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour