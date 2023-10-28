Kate Middleton's brother James confirmed he and his wife welcomed their first baby boy recently

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend shares true feelings for Kate Middleton newborn nephew

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has shared her true feelings for the first baby boy of Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet.



James took o Instagram and shared the first photo of his newborn baby. He also disclosed the unique name of his son.

He said, “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.”

He also confirmed the son’s unique name, saying, “No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

Fans and friends extended love to the newborn after James shared the sweet photos.



Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas also sent love to Kate Middleton’s nephew by pressing the heart button on the post.