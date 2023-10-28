 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry third baby: royal couple set to break new tradition?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second baby daughter Lilibet in June 2021

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are parents to two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a report by Daily Express, the California-based couple may be breaking a new "royal tradition" over having two children as other younger members of the Firm have opted to have three children.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Zara Tindall and her husband have three children each, however, it seems Meghan and Harry have made it clear already that they are not planning on having a third child.

It comes after Hello magazine reported Meghan and Harry’s third baby is unlikely to be on the cards based on the California-based royals previous comments on expanding the family.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 when Meghan was expecting Princess Lilibet, the Duke of Sussex had said : "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

King Charles younger son further said they were "done" with two children and his wife Meghan agreed, stating: "Two is it."

Earlier, in another interview with Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine in July 2019, Prince Harry had also talked about having maximum two children.

