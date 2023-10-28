The Princes of Wales is currently being bashed for choosing to stay home with her son Prince George

Kate Middleton is fighting a ‘glaring’ double standard against the Palace

Experts have just pointed out an incoming storm that is set to rock Kate Middleton’s image in the UK.

Insights about it have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

She started by writing, “Numbers are often getting various members of the House of Windsor in trouble: ‘Leave’ days taken (William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales); private jet flights logged (Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex); and full complement of gardeners and maids loudly and boorishly being bollocked (Prince Andrew, the Duke of York).”

“Now, cold, hard integers are back to land one of the Waleses in hot water” given that Kate will not be meeting her husband for this international outing.

For those unversed, she will instead stay with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the UK, ahead of the new heir’s final exams.

But Ms Elser forewarns of a coming storm, and claims, “Even weeks out, you can already hear a certain low level harrumphing about Kate not doing her duty in flying halfway around the world to stand next to her husband while her signature bouncy coiffeur does battle with the humidity.”

“And, to be fair, there is plenty of mileage to be had from the fact this Singapore flit will be the third high-profile international trip that William has undertaken without his wife making the trip too, thus doing plenty to revive the old ‘work-shy Kate’ cudgel of old.”

“But nope, the real kicker here, the bit to get between one’s teeth is the glaring double standard at play.”