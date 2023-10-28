Kate Middleton knows the art of parrying personal questions, reveals actor

Hollywood actor Ramil Malek discussed his interesting conversation with Kate Middleton during his first meeting with the royal in 2019 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Oscar-winning actor met Kate and her husband, Prince William at the BAFTA awards ceremony for the first time.

Speaking of the encounter, he revealed that the Princess of Wales knows the art of parrying personal questions.

According to express.co.uk, the actor said that Kate has to be "so careful" when she speaks in public. He said that at the time of his meeting with the royal, Kate only recently had welcomed Prince Louis.

He said: "They work so hard to get to know everybody. "Who’s done whatever film they’ve done, their past films and you can see they’ve done their homework. "I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’ "I said, ‘You just had a baby, right? I think she was taken aback."

The princess quickly deflected the question and asked him "How are you doing?" to which he replied: "No, how are you?" And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look," Malek said, miming Kate's look.



