'Anti-Meghan and Harry stories came from Kensington Palace'

Kensington Palace has been the source of stories against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed a British broadcaster.



"When I worked in newsrooms, it's a fact that every anti-Meghan and Harry story came from Kensington Palace. And if it comes from KP, why are they briefing against one of their own....why are there never any negative stories about William and Kate?" Jasmine Dotiwala said on Jeremy Vine's show.

Their undated TV conversation remerged after Meghan and Harry's critics started circulating stories about an alleged rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,

Rumors were also circulated that the US-based royal couple would end up divorcing.

While Harry and Meghan have spoken about why they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex has never named Kate Middleton out of respect for his sister-in-law.