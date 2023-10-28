 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

'Anti-Meghan and Harry stories came from Kensington Palace'

The claim was made by a renowned English journalist

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kensington Palace has been the source of stories against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed a British broadcaster.

"When I worked in newsrooms, it's a fact that every anti-Meghan and Harry story came from Kensington Palace. And if it comes from KP, why are they briefing against one of their own....why are there never any negative stories about William and Kate?" Jasmine Dotiwala said on Jeremy Vine's show.

Their undated TV conversation remerged after Meghan and Harry's critics started circulating stories about an alleged rift between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,

Rumors were also circulated that the US-based royal couple would end up divorcing.

While Harry and Meghan have spoken about why they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex has never named Kate Middleton out of respect for his sister-in-law.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton accused of backstabbing Prince Harry

Kate Middleton accused of backstabbing Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is ‘not far away’ from doing a toothpaste commercial

Meghan Markle is ‘not far away’ from doing a toothpaste commercial
BTS' Jungkook dishes on his desire to 'reach out' to ARMYs

BTS' Jungkook dishes on his desire to 'reach out' to ARMYs
Britney Spears, Paris Hilton's close bond revealed amid ‘The Woman in Me’

Britney Spears, Paris Hilton's close bond revealed amid ‘The Woman in Me’
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift talking of ‘marriage’ and ‘kids in the next year’

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift talking of ‘marriage’ and ‘kids in the next year’

Kate Middleton's parents face bizarre allegations video

Kate Middleton's parents face bizarre allegations

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, John Bradley reunite 4 years after finale

‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington, John Bradley reunite 4 years after finale

Kate Middleton still needs to be an ‘ornamental addition to the court’

Kate Middleton still needs to be an ‘ornamental addition to the court’
Taylor Swift warns media against Travis Kelce insults?

Taylor Swift warns media against Travis Kelce insults?
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Casamigos Halloween party

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Casamigos Halloween party
Edward Norton, wife Shauna Robertson channel Posh and Becks for Halloween - see pics

Edward Norton, wife Shauna Robertson channel Posh and Becks for Halloween - see pics
Kate Middleton knows the art of parrying personal questions, reveals actor

Kate Middleton knows the art of parrying personal questions, reveals actor