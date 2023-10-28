An Onlyfans model has blamed Carole and Michael Middleton for ending up on the website

Kate Middleton's parents face bizarre allegations

An alleged former employee at a company owned by Prince William's in-laws has posted news posers near their house.

According to the local media, the poster features a woman who is currently working as an Onlyfan model.



She blames Kate Middleton's parents for ending up on a website where models earn money by revealing their bodies.

According to The Sun, the posters featuring Molly went up around Berkshire Village.

Carole and Michael Middleton's former party business, Party Pieces, had sold the company days before it was reported that it owed millions of dollars in debts.



The posters sprung up as Kate Middleton's brother James announced he and his welcomed a baby boy.

Speaking to The Sun Molly said she had asked friends to put up the posters on her behalf on Wednesday night.

She refused to name the company which allegedly let her go — and denied it was all a publicity stunt.

Molly said: “The point needs to be made that if you don’t pay your creditors, it doesn’t just affect one person, it affects all employees of the company. Hence why I say I was made redundant because of this."

According to royal observers, Prince William and Kate Middleton must be worried by the media reporting on the collapse of Party Pieces and the backlash the family has received in their home village.

While the couple may not have anything to do with Middleton business, royal commentators say Meghan Markle too was not responsible for her father and half-sister Samantha's past.