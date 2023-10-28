 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift talking of ‘marriage’ and ‘kids in the next year’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly already have long-term plans for their future

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Travis Kelce is reportedly looking to start a family with Taylor Swift in the near future, as the relationship between the singer and the football standout heats up.

According to a new report, the couple is already making plans for their future, and they have discussed the possibility of having children. Travis envisions having kids in the next year or so, and Taylor is fully on board with the idea.

“They’re already making plans for the future,” an insider told Yahoo Entertainment.

“He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He’s exactly the guy she’s been waiting for. He said he can see himself marrying Taylor.”

Kelce, aged 34, is well-known for his close-knit family, with his mother Donna frequently attending his NFL games to support him. His older brother, Jason, also plays in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, and the two share a strong bond. They even host a podcast together called "New Heights."

Meanwhile, new reports indicate that Swift won't be present at Kelce's NFL game in Denver this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Broncos, she is shifting her focus back to touring.

She is preparing to resume her Eras Tour, commencing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 9.

Earlier reports also said that Travis Kelce would support the Taylor Swift during her shows in Argentina, as he has no NFL matches on those dates.

