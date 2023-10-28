Kourtney Kardashian recreates Kim Kardashian’s highly trolled Met Gala look

 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian transformed into sister Kim Kardashian for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian marked the start of Halloween weekend by unveiling her epic costume, a transformation into her sister Kim.

She showcased her baby bump in the same skintight floral Riccardo Tisci dress that Kim wore at the 2013 Met Gala while heavily pregnant with North West. The SKIMS founder’s Met Gala look had faced harsh online criticism, likened to a grandma's couch and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Kim previously confessed to Vogue that she cried "the whole way home" after being exposed to endless memes and jokes about her outfit.

In the photos shared on Friday, Kourtney looked strikingly similar to Kim, donning the controversial dress and matching heels.

She meticulously replicated Kim's hair and makeup, including a bold berry lip and a sleek low ponytail. Captioning the photos as 'Freaky Friday,' she referenced the body-switching film of the same name.

Kourtney's extravagant Halloween decorations at her Hidden Hills mansion included skeletons, candelabras, and white pumpkins in the hallways, as well as green pumpkins outside.

Meanwhile, Kim revealed that Kourtney is on bed rest in anticipation of her impending baby, explaining her absence from Kim's 43rd birthday party, attended by Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

Kim has yet to react to her sister's recreation of the costume that got her so much backlash. 

