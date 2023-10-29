Britney Spears, Sam Asghari slapped with court notice amid divorce row: Report

File Footage Court Summons Lawyers For Britney Spear, Sam Asghar Divorce

Right after the release of Britney’s tell-all memoir The Woman in Me on Thursday, the court has ordered the lawyers for Britney’s ex-husband to file in more documents or request a dismissal.

Sam Asghar’s attorney Neal Raymond Hersh has been sent a notice, as per The US Sun.

According to the filings, it is likely that the divorce papers have not been sent yet to Britney Spears.

This comes from the fact that the file sent to Hersh reads, 'If you do not want to proceed with this case, you must file a Request for Dismissal with the Court.'

In addition to this, the court has also asked Neal Raymond Hersh to participate in a status conference being held on November 15 at 8:30 am.

However, if Hersh’s client seeks for dismissal or files a ‘Proof of Service’ Hersh does not need to partake in the status conference.

If Sam fails to file a Proof of Service or Request for Dismissal, he will be charged with fine. And, eventually, the case will be dismissed.

It was also stated in Sam’s documents that the reason for filing divorce are the 'irreconcilable differences' between him and Britney.

The case has been filed with the LA Superior Court by Sam after 14 months of marriage with the Toxic singer.

All this has come just a few days after the pop icon called Sam Asghari a ‘gift from God’ in her best-selling memoir and Sam responded singing his praises to Spears.

“I'm freaking proud of her,” he gave nod to his estranged wife's memoir.

“I hope she takes over the world,” he also told TMZ before signing off