entertainment
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost hilarious antics in BTS clip: Watch

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost exchanged jokes as they promoted the Marvel star's skincare brand

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been giving couple goals for quite some time. In the latest, the pair shared a cute behind-the-scenes video of the Black Widow's star skincare line, The Outset.

In the TikTok clip, the Marvel star often breaks character on her better-half hilarious antics.

In one instance, the pair skimmed through the lines, the Tom and Jerry star funnily inquired, "Did you study acting?"

Responding to the sarcastic question, the 38-year-old replied, "OK, stop it!"

Continuing his funny jabs, the SNL alum asked, "Is that what you do at work here every day?" after Scarlett was about to let use her brand's face-wash on him, "You're just washing people's faces?"

@theoutset Replying to @nathan Blooper reel ???? For the record, we save the face washing in the office for our special guests! ⁣ ⁣ Watch the full video on our page + shop our new holiday gifts sets exclusively at theoutset.com!⁣ ⁣ #theoutset #colinjost #scarlettjohansson #spafacial #blooperreel #behindthescenes #bts ♬ original sound - The Outset

Separately, the Lucy star shared her excitement seeing her hubby return to the airwaves following the WGA strike end.

"It's been a lot of buildup, obviously. These last six-plus months have been really hard and challenging for many people, so it's just nice to see all those creatives getting back to work," she added.

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Colin tied the knot in 2020. The pair welcomed their son Cosmo in 2021.

