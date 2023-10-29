 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Mason Hughes

Disney fans are left disheartened and disappointed as the studio has announced an unexpected delay in the Snow White reboot. 

The live-action movie was previously scheduled for release in March 2024, but the entertainment conglomerate announced on Friday that the film would be delayed by a year.

Snow White's new release date

They announced that Snow White will now be released in Spring 2025.

Speculations about Snow White's delay

According to TMZ, Several speculations have been made about the reason for the postponement of the movie's release. Some have linked it to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. 

Others have linked it to the backlash that Disney received earlier after the "set photos" of the film leaked prematurely and unveiled the look of dwarfs in the movie.

The leaked pictures revealed that instead of casting short persons to act as dwarfs, the media house used six people of random height along with one little person.

Peter Dinklage's criticism 

The studio faced severe backlash, and one of the most prominent voices criticizing the casting choice was the Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. He declared the studio's choice, to be demeaning (making them feel less important or valued) towards short people and outdated.

Official publicity picture of Snow White by Disney

Snow White casting controversy forces Disney to rethink dwarfs roles
'Snow White' casting controversy forces Disney to rethink dwarfs' roles

It appears that the criticism has influenced the studio, and the new publicity picture released with the postponement news features the lead star, Rachel Zegler, surrounded by seven dwarfs completely animated by CGI (Computer Generated Imagery). 

