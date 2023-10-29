 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William talks about 'worst' present Kate Middleton 'never lets him forget'

Prince William spoke about an awkward present he gave Kate Middleton

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Prince William talks about 'worst' present Kate Middleton 'never lets him forget'

Prince William once revealed an awkward gift she gave wife Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales revealed how he made his then girlfriend awkward with a pair of binoculars.

During an appearance on BBC's "That Peter Crouch Podcast" in 2020, William made the amusing confession.

When asked, “can you beat a worse present than that?" William replied: "I probably can. I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She's never let me forget that.”

"That was early on in the courtship, that was. I tell you what, I think that sealed the deal. She fell for me at that point."

The future King added: "I think I was convincing myself about it. I was like, 'These are really amazing! Look how far you can see!'

"And she started looking at me going, 'They're binoculars. What's going on?'...It didn't go well."

William confessed: "Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

