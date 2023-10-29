 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle money 'concentration' has different source

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle money concentration has different source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opposing views on ways to earn money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose main source of income are their Archwell partnerships, believe the means of earning money should be individualistic.

A source told Woman Magazine: "There's very much a feeling that Harry wants to concentrate on charity work and his family, while Meghan is much more concentrated on moving her brand forward."

The outlet adds: "Harry loves his wife and children, he is happy but he really misses the UK".

This comes as relationship expert Louella Anderson spoke Harry’s homesickness after quitting UK.

She revealed: "They have spent the past three Christmases away from Britain, so it's possible that Harry may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday."

