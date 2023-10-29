 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'moaning' could only by THIS Royal

King Charles told to fight against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry insult

Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles is urged to intervene after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dragged in mockery.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were made a laughingstock at Family Guy’s recent episode, have dragged down the monarchy with them.

Meghan’s former pal Lizzie Cundy tells Mirror.co.uk: "In light of the recent cartoons mocking Meghan and Harry, King Charles needs to intervene and stop her memoirs.

"Enough now of their moaning and whinging, all they do is backstab and make a career out of complaining."

The 55-year-old then urged the King to stop the probability of Meghan Markle’s memoir.

“It's so bad now that we're a laughing stock across the pond making cartoon features of the couple – it's time for this to stop,” she said.

