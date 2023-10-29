 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can change shape of British monarchy: Here's how

King Charles is expected to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could change shape of British monarchy

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could change the shape of British monarchy if the royal couple ever return to the Firm after reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William.

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Meghan and Harry’s reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton would completely change the royal family.

The report further claims making peace with Harry and Meghan would mean King Charles popularity would likely increase.

Also, when the Prince of Wales takes the throne, Harry and William’s reconciliation could be even more important than between Harry and King Charles.

Britain’s royal family would likely see a worldwide surge in popularity if William and Harry could reconcile.

The fresh report came amid claims King Charles is said to be finally “ready to reconcile” with his younger son Prince Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears already hands on with new project following hit memoir

Britney Spears already hands on with new project following hit memoir
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costar Maggie Wheeler pens touching goodbye

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costar Maggie Wheeler pens touching goodbye

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally end feud with Princess Eugenie? video

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally end feud with Princess Eugenie?
King Charles finally ‘ready to reconcile’ with Prince Harry: real reason disclosed video

King Charles finally ‘ready to reconcile’ with Prince Harry: real reason disclosed
Travis Kelce bops to THIS Taylor Swift classic love ballad

Travis Kelce bops to THIS Taylor Swift classic love ballad
Piers Morgan mourns death of Matthew Perry

Piers Morgan mourns death of Matthew Perry
Britney Spears’ old lover lambasts Justin Timberlake for mistreating her

Britney Spears’ old lover lambasts Justin Timberlake for mistreating her
How Matthew Perry spent millions to avoid death from drug overdose

How Matthew Perry spent millions to avoid death from drug overdose
Matthew Perry's last social media post 'overshadowed' his death

Matthew Perry's last social media post 'overshadowed' his death

Jay-Z proudly addresses public scrutiny faced by daughter Blue Ivy

Jay-Z proudly addresses public scrutiny faced by daughter Blue Ivy
Britney Spears teases fans with 'The Woman In Me' sequel video

Britney Spears teases fans with 'The Woman In Me' sequel
Disney halts release of 'Magazine Dreams' amidst Jonathan Majors' legal troubles

Disney halts release of 'Magazine Dreams' amidst Jonathan Majors' legal troubles