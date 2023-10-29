Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can change shape of British monarchy: Here's how

King Charles is expected to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could change shape of British monarchy

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could change the shape of British monarchy if the royal couple ever return to the Firm after reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William.



According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Meghan and Harry’s reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton would completely change the royal family.

The report further claims making peace with Harry and Meghan would mean King Charles popularity would likely increase.

Also, when the Prince of Wales takes the throne, Harry and William’s reconciliation could be even more important than between Harry and King Charles.

Britain’s royal family would likely see a worldwide surge in popularity if William and Harry could reconcile.

The fresh report came amid claims King Charles is said to be finally “ready to reconcile” with his younger son Prince Harry.