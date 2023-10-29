 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears already hands on with new project following hit memoir

Britney Spears made the announcement after her controversial autobiography 'The Woman In Me' climbed to the top spot of major best-selling book lists

Melanie Walker

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Britney Spears seems to be taking on a new project following the success of her controversial memoir The Woman In Me.

The 41-year-old pop sensation took to her Instagram announcing that she has written a new song, seemingly called Hate You To Like Me. She disclosed the news by posting a headshot picture of herself with her eyes closed.

"I wrote a new song !!! Hate you for liking me !!!" she wrote in the caption before clarifying there’s “no beef” with anyone, “Just being a narcissist in a claimed, self-entitled way !!!”

Elaborating why she chose the specific photo for the announcement, Britney explained, “It's to accumulate interest by giving ego with my eyes closed because I hear important people do that these days.”

The purported song will be her first solo in seven years since the release of her last studio album Glory (2016).

The Princess of Pop released her much-awaited autobiography this week after bombshell excerpts from it made waves which included her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

According to Britney, she had to get an abortion at the age of 19 because the NSYNC singer told her “he’s not ready to be a father.” 

Since then, Justin has been widely criticized by the global audience as he’s yet to release a public statement on the controversy. 

