Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William to end rift with Harry when he becomes King?

Prince Harry and Prince William are currently not on speaking terms

Prince William will make peace and reconcile with his estranged brother Prince Harry when he becomes king after King Charles, a royal expert believes.

The Cheat Sheet quoted podcast co-host Brooke Siffrinn as saying that the royal brothers may find themselves looking at their rift in a different way when William becomes king after their father.

Siffrinn said, “I think, maybe someday down the road, maybe when Charles passes away, I hate to say that, those two, it will just be them at that point.

“Like maybe they’ll find a way, when they’re older, to be like, ‘You know, this was stupid, none of this matters, let’s put it all aside.’”

According to reports Prince Harry and Prince William are currently not on speaking terms.

Prince Harry's relations with royal family deteriorated after he and Meghan Markle decided to step down from royal duties.

There are also claims Britain’s royal family would likely see a worldwide surge in popularity if William and Harry could reconcile.

