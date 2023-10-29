 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Matthew Perry’s last interview – ‘Friends’ star on how to battle addiction

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

In his last interview before tragic death, Friends star Matthew Perry shared words of wisdom for people battling addiction.

The actor died at the age of just 54 'after drowning in his jacuzzi at home' on Saturday.

In his interview last November, where he promoted his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor spoke to people struggling with drug addictions.

Perry said, “I want people to understand that they're not alone that there are other people feeling exactly the way they're feeling.”

“That their behaviour is not insane, that they have a disease and it's not their fault. There's a very famous line that people don't change. I happen to know that people do change.”

Giving people hope, Perry said that he sees people get better everyday, “And I see that every day. I see people getting better. I see the lights in their eyes come on and they get through the terrible part of addiction and the detox and are able to live a normal life as long as they do a certain amount of work everyday.”

On Sunday, the news of the actor’s passing left his worldwide fanbase in shock and grief. His cause of death was revealed to be drowning, in his jacuzzi. Per TMZ, no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected. 

