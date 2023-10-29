Prince George will likely face major pressure in the future

Royal family’s future depends on Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George

The future of British royal family depends on Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



This has been claimed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Speaking to Daily Express, Richard said the future of the Firm clearly depends on Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children.

The royal expert further said meanwhile Prince George is set to face major pressure in the future.

"There is enormous interest whenever George and his siblings appear at various events,” Richard Fitzwilliams said and added "The coverage goes worldwide and is certainly beneficial to the monarchy.”

Meanwhile, the publication, citing sources reported the future king and queen have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy.

"Both are very important to them, but they have decided to put their children first while they are so young."