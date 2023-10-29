 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

All the medications found at 'Friends' star Matthew Perry’s home at time of death

'Friends' alum Matthew Perry had many prescription drugs at the time of his tragic death

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

Friends alum Matthew Perry had many prescription drugs at the time of his tragic death
'Friends' alum Matthew Perry had many prescription drugs at the time of his tragic death

At the time of his tragic passing, Matthew Perry had prescription drugs, which included anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications, at his residence. However, according to a police source, no illegal substances were found.

Additionally, the source disclosed that the Friends star, who passed away at the age of 54, had a prescription for a COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) drug, typically used by individuals with conditions like emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, had a history of battling addiction, including alcohol and opiates. He was very vocal about his struggles and often discussed them. However, he claimed to have been clean before his suspected drowning death.

Due to his drug addiction, Perry couldn’t even watch the hit sitcom he was an important part of, as it reminded him of his struggle with particular drugs through every season of the show.

On Saturday, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) responded to a 'water emergency' call at Perry's Pacific Palisades residence and reportedly discovered him drowned.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, and despite their efforts, he was not taken to the hospital. Instead, a coroner's van was seen arriving at the scene.

Although officers from the LA Police Department's robbery-homicide division were dispatched to the residence, no signs of foul play or drugs were reported at the scene.

More From Entertainment:

Swifties react to Taylor Swift's surprise gift to Brittany Mahomes

Swifties react to Taylor Swift's surprise gift to Brittany Mahomes
Travis Kelce Longing for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting?

Travis Kelce Longing for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting?

Who made the first move in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance? Deets here

Who made the first move in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance? Deets here
Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?

Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?
BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous
Matthew Perry thoughts on 'complete tool' Peter Hitchens prior to death

Matthew Perry thoughts on 'complete tool' Peter Hitchens prior to death
Tom Cruise to continue 'Mission Impossible' till 13 installment?

Tom Cruise to continue 'Mission Impossible' till 13 installment?
Royal family’s future depends on Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George

Royal family’s future depends on Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George
Matthew Perry’s last interview – ‘Friends’ star on how to battle addiction

Matthew Perry’s last interview – ‘Friends’ star on how to battle addiction
'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow breaks silence on Matthew Perry

'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow breaks silence on Matthew Perry
Why Matthew Perry never watched ‘Friends’: ‘I could go, drinking, opiates…’ video

Why Matthew Perry never watched ‘Friends’: ‘I could go, drinking, opiates…’