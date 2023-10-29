All the medications found at 'Friends' star Matthew Perry’s home at time of death

'Friends' alum Matthew Perry had many prescription drugs at the time of his tragic death

'Friends' alum Matthew Perry had many prescription drugs at the time of his tragic death

At the time of his tragic passing, Matthew Perry had prescription drugs, which included anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medications, at his residence. However, according to a police source, no illegal substances were found.

Additionally, the source disclosed that the Friends star, who passed away at the age of 54, had a prescription for a COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) drug, typically used by individuals with conditions like emphysema or chronic bronchitis.

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, had a history of battling addiction, including alcohol and opiates. He was very vocal about his struggles and often discussed them. However, he claimed to have been clean before his suspected drowning death.

Due to his drug addiction, Perry couldn’t even watch the hit sitcom he was an important part of, as it reminded him of his struggle with particular drugs through every season of the show.

On Saturday, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) responded to a 'water emergency' call at Perry's Pacific Palisades residence and reportedly discovered him drowned.

Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, and despite their efforts, he was not taken to the hospital. Instead, a coroner's van was seen arriving at the scene.

Although officers from the LA Police Department's robbery-homicide division were dispatched to the residence, no signs of foul play or drugs were reported at the scene.