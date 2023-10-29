Matthew Perry’s ‘heartbroken’ family speaks out on ‘Friends’ actor’s untimely death

Matthew Perry’s had a blended family including his mother, father, two step-parents, five step-siblings

Matthew Perry’s family has opened up on the untimely loss of the Friends star due to drowning, saying that they’re “heartbroken” and value the love pouring in from fans around the globe.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family said in a statement given to People magazine. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

They added, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

The Fools Rush In star’s had a blended family, including his mother, father, two step-parents, five step-siblings.

Perry was found unresponsive in his L.A home after he drowned in a jacuzzi. The Friends star was found by his assistant who immediately called 911. Upon their arrival, emergency services found the 54-year-old dead.

Perry had a long battle with drug addiction and was very vocal about it throughout his career. The actor wrote about it in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing and spoke about it in interview before his passing.

In his memoir, the actor admitted that his addiction problems were as bad as anyone could have them, writing, "Not only do I have the disease, but I also have it bad. I have it as bad as you can have it, in fact. It’s back-to-the-wall time all the time. It’s going to kill me."