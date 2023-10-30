Carrie Ann Inaba reveals Madonna's $100 per minute late policy during their early days of touring

Carrie Ann Inaba spills the beans on Madonna's '$100 late policy'

Carrie Ann Inaba, Dancing with the Stars judge, shed light on Madonna's strict punctuality policy, which ruled the roost during her early days of touring with the pop icon.

In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Inaba, aged 55, reminisced about her time on the road with Madonna, who is now 65, revealing an intriguing rule that made sure everyone adhered to their schedules.

Madonna's policy was crystal clear: for every minute a member of her team was late, they would have to part with $100 from their paycheck.

As Inaba candidly confessed, “I’m never late. I’m always early, in fact so much so, that I waste half my day… showing up too early."

Despite the stringent timing regime, Inaba couldn't contain her enthusiasm for having the opportunity to work alongside the "Material Girl" herself.

She nostalgically recounted her experience, stating, “There was, like, Michael [Jackson], Prince and Madonna at the time. Right? I got on Madonna's tour, and I was like, 'That’s all I need!'"

After her stint touring with Madonna, Inaba humorously mentioned that she decided to "retire" from dancing and pursue further education, highlighting the industry's challenge of dancers being considered past their prime by the age of 25.



Madonna's latest Celebration Tour, which commenced at London's O2 Arena, features a breathtaking two-hour spectacle with over 40 of her greatest hits, setting a new standard for live performances with topless dancers, elaborate costume changes, and gravity-defying aerial stunts.