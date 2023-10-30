Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show host, lights up Comedy Cellar

Jimmy Fallon, an acclaimed comedian well known for hosting The Tonight Show, who earlier caught himself in a controversy, has now returned to the Comedy Cellar this week.

Accusations against Jimmy Fallon

In September, Jimmy caught himself in a controversy when a report alleged that two current and 14 former employees of Tonight Show had accused the comedian of creating a "toxic work environment" and "glum atmosphere", with some adding that he appeared drunk on several occasions for the show.

Jimmy Fallon's alleged apology

According to Page Six, the 49-year-old comedian allegedly apologised to his staffers, saying, "It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad… Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends … I feel so bad I can’t even tell you."

NBC supports Jimmy Fallon

NBC immediately came in support of their show host as they reacted to the Rolling Stone report on Jimmy by saying, "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority."

Jimmy appeared to be staying low-key amid the allegations, but now it seems that he is back on stage.

Jimmy Fallon is back on stage

It has been reported that the Hollywood funnyman was spotted hanging out with fellow comedians Chris Rock and Mike Birbiglia at a basement club.

An insider revealed to the publication that Rock has pressed Fallon to get back on stage.