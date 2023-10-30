 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie cannot be reason for King Charles to go backwards

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 30, 2023

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are told to stay away from full-time Royal duties for the sake of King Charles.

The monarch, who is committed to slimmed-down monarchy, would be in trouble if his nieces demand more responsibility.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "I think it would be a backwards step for King Charles to change his ideas about a slimmed-down monarchy.

She adds: "It’s true that the number of working royals has reduced naturally, because of Andrew, Harry and Meghan and, as the Princess Royal acknowledged, they are now pretty thin on the ground, but I think the King’s concept of a small, efficient core of working royals is in tune with public opinion.

"Beatrice and Eugenie already have a voice by dint of the royal status and both carry out charitable work when they can,” noted the expert.

"They both have wealthy husbands and I do not think that paying them to attend events would go down well with the public,” said Ms Bond, highlighting both the sisters are not big on money and recognition.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William was branded 'holy terror' by Princess Diana: Here's Why

Prince William was branded 'holy terror' by Princess Diana: Here's Why
Victoria Beckham enjoys family night but where's david?

Victoria Beckham enjoys family night but where's david?
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's autopsy report results: Read more

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's autopsy report results: Read more
Prince Harry would triggered by Meghan Markle 'passionate activism'

Prince Harry would triggered by Meghan Markle 'passionate activism'
Kendall Jenner slays Halloween as an iconic blonde bombshell: Pic

Kendall Jenner slays Halloween as an iconic blonde bombshell: Pic
Billie Eilish goes 'yee-haw' for Halloween bash

Billie Eilish goes 'yee-haw' for Halloween bash

Tupac Shakur's 1995 prison memorabilia hits market for $75,000 video

Tupac Shakur's 1995 prison memorabilia hits market for $75,000
Kim Kardashian's Pomeranian pups slay Halloween with themed costumes: Pic

Kim Kardashian's Pomeranian pups slay Halloween with themed costumes: Pic
Travis Barker sets the record straight on Kim Kardashian rumors: 'It's just ridiculous'

Travis Barker sets the record straight on Kim Kardashian rumors: 'It's just ridiculous'
Meghan Markle denied 'inapporpriate' post-wedding request by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle denied 'inapporpriate' post-wedding request by Queen Elizabeth II
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy video

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy
SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss

SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss