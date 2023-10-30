Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie cannot be reason for King Charles to go backwards

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are told to stay away from full-time Royal duties for the sake of King Charles.

The monarch, who is committed to slimmed-down monarchy, would be in trouble if his nieces demand more responsibility.

Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals: "I think it would be a backwards step for King Charles to change his ideas about a slimmed-down monarchy.

She adds: "It’s true that the number of working royals has reduced naturally, because of Andrew, Harry and Meghan and, as the Princess Royal acknowledged, they are now pretty thin on the ground, but I think the King’s concept of a small, efficient core of working royals is in tune with public opinion.

"Beatrice and Eugenie already have a voice by dint of the royal status and both carry out charitable work when they can,” noted the expert.

"They both have wealthy husbands and I do not think that paying them to attend events would go down well with the public,” said Ms Bond, highlighting both the sisters are not big on money and recognition.